Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 534,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $219,054.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jikun Kim sold 61,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $465,798.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,023 shares of company stock worth $1,478,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stable Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

MNTS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Stable Road Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Stable Road Acquisition will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

