Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Square to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,941. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888,473. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.