Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of STXB stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STXB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.