Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

