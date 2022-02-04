Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.99. Spectral Medical has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.60.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 648.71% and a negative net margin of 405.43%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

