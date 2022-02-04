SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 212,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,386. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

