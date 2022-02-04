Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 20,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the airline’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,840. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

