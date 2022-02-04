Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

