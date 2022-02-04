Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 8,959 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

