SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.64

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 2940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several analysts have commented on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

