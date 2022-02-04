SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.