Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 787796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, reduced their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

