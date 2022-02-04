Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 787796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, reduced their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07.
About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)
Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.
