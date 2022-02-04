Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $81.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. lowered their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Shares of SNAP opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

