Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

