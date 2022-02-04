Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.67% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

