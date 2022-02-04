Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

