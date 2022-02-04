Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,989.66

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,989.66 ($53.64) and traded as high as GBX 4,030 ($54.18). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,966 ($53.32), with a volume of 291,530 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,963.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,989.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

