SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $96,726.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

