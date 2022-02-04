SM Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the typical volume of 1,451 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

SM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

