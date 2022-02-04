SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.