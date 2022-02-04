Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.01. 70,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,811. The firm has a market cap of C$339.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.