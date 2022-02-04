Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOT.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.01. 70,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,811. The firm has a market cap of C$339.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

