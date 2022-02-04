Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.