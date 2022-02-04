Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

