Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.
Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $204.00.
In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
