Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 176,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 114,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.53.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

