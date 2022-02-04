SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SkyWest by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

