Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.46, but opened at $70.00. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 9,579 shares traded.

The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

