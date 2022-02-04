Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

NYSE:SKX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 152,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

