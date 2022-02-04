Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $54.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 145,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

