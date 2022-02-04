Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $108,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

