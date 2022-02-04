Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $165.42, but opened at $177.55. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $170.66, with a volume of 2,315 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

