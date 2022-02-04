Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 159,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.70. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
See Also: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.