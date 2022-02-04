Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 159,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.70. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.