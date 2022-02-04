Short Interest in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Decreases By 17.0%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

