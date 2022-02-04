Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 35.5%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TLTZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

