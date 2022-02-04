Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Grows By 22.9%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.7 days.

Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $$19.01 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. SCSK has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

