Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Decreases By 19.7%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MINM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Minim stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,833. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.27. Minim has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minim in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

