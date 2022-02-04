Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Expands By 23.9%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 124,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

