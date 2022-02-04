Short Interest in IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Decreases By 17.1%

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of IBEX Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. IBEX Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

IBEX Technologies

IBEX Technologies, Inc manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use. The firm also specializes in the custom aliquoting, filling, and lyophilization of enzymes in diagnostic disposables for medical devices. Its products include glycobiology enxymes, collagen assays, collagen antibodies, diamine oxidase liquid.

