Short Interest in IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Decreases By 17.1%

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of IBEX Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. IBEX Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
About IBEX Technologies
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.