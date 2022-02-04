Short Interest in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rises By 35.2%

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,182 shares of company stock valued at $307,417. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

