Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Drops By 14.3%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 12,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,429. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 171,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.