Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Drops By 14.3%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 12,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,429. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
