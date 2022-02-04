Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Declines By 14.4%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,875,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,525,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,755.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

