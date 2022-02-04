Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Declines By 14.4%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,875,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,525,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38,755.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
About Comba Telecom Systems
