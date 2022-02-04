Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Rises By 33.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

BHF opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

