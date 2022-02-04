Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expands By 33.2%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7,314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

