Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON TLOU opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Tlou Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.67.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

