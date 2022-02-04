Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

OTMP opened at GBX 105 ($1.41) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £78.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.70.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.