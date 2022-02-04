Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
OTMP opened at GBX 105 ($1.41) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £78.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.70.
About OnTheMarket
