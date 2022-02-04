Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,034.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $44.26 on Friday, reaching $853.70. 69,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,606. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,406.80.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.