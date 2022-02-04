Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 36,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

SHEN stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

