Shell (LON:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday.

Get Shell alerts:

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,035 ($27.36) on Friday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,037 ($27.39).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.