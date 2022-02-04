Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $133.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43. On average, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 67.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 62.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.