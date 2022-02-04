SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $40.90 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,814,872.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.